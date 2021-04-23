SparksPay (SPK) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $49,942.94 and approximately $12.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012472 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000076 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,811,927 coins and its circulating supply is 9,719,553 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

