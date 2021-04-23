Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.60. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DALXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Delta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

