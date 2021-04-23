Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Market Capitalization Tops $61.07 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $61.07 million and $1.55 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spartan Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00267424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00025401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00649799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,795.16 or 1.00153840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.33 or 0.01031851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,808,881 coins and its circulating supply is 64,779,263 coins. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spartan Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spartan Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.