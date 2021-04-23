SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Boosted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,746 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 11.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.63% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $67,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

