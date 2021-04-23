SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $166.50. 572,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,327,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

