SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,948 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 235.0% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 75,066 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,654,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 111,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $36.65. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,811. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.