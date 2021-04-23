SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,092 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.35% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $82,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,974,000 after purchasing an additional 691,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,302,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,264,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,274,000 after buying an additional 69,739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,640. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.