SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,215 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $45,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 553,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,754,000 after buying an additional 123,703 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 195,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. 29,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,097. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $60.68.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.