SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Stock Position Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of SPYD stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 57,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $39.97.

