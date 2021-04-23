SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,058 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 6.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.5% during the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 303,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 79,613 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 169,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. 57,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,452. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

