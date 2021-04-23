SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,036 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.22% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $30,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 678,241.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 81,389 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 104,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,262. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.