SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) is Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cumberland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 6.3% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned 1.91% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $25,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.23. 48,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $129.05.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.