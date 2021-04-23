SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Position Reduced by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $134.29. 220,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,157. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.45 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.84.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.