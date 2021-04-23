Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Up 3%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.

About Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

Spectral Medical Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

