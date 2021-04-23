Spectre.ai Utility Token Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $643,561.51 and $13.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00019099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00092244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.92 or 0.00662947 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.79 or 0.07933089 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

