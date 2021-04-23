Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00064232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046041 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00315372 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000514 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00025020 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

