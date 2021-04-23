Spectris (LON:SXS) Receives “Sell” Rating from Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

Shares of Spectris stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,373 ($44.07). 250,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,279. The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,277.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,949.09. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In other Spectris news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,488 shares of company stock worth $10,511,102.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

