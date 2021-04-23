Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $92.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

