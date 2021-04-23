Spectrum Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $40,009.71 and $6,850.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.50 or 0.00471219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002712 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

