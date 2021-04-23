Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.57% from the company’s current price.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spin Master from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of SNMSF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

