Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.91.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,641. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.00. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

