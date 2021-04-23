Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $725.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $721.03 million to $730.11 million. Spire reported sales of $715.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $32,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Spire by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth $8,591,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SR opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

