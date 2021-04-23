Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $725.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce sales of $725.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.11 million and the lowest is $721.03 million. Spire reported sales of $715.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Spire by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Spire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 8.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $76.71 on Friday. Spire has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

