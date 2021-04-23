Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAVE opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

