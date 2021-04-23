Spirit Airlines (SAVE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE):

4/20/2021 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

4/19/2021 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $50.00.

4/14/2021 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

4/13/2021 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/16/2021 – Spirit Airlines had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Spirit Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,962. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Spirit Airlines Inc alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $19,122,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $11,823,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.