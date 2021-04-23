Spok (SPOK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Spok has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter.

Get Spok alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.66 on Friday. Spok has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $12.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.47 million, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.