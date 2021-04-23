Sport and Leisure Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market cap of $92.55 million and $1.31 million worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure Coin Profile

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken . Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sport and Leisure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

