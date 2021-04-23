Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) declared a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Sprague Resources has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sprague Resources has a payout ratio of 182.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 182.9%.

Shares of NYSE SRLP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The stock had a trading volume of 51,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. Sprague Resources has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The firm has a market cap of $544.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $627.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.13 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

