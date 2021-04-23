SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.28

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.28 and last traded at $62.26, with a volume of 419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

