S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

NASDAQ:STBA traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.47. 3,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,890. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $75,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President David G. Antolik bought 1,058 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 76,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

