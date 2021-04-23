St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STJPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STJPF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

