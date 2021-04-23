St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STJPF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,070. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

