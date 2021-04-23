StableUSD Price Down 1.2% This Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00665951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.55 or 0.08067399 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

