Stably USD Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last week, Stably USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $641,565.42 and $11,044.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00068413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00018614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00092273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.27 or 0.00674736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.39 or 0.08004920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00050768 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,603,004 coins and its circulating supply is 635,373 coins. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

