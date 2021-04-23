Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 86.38 ($1.13).

SGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of SGC stock opened at GBX 103.30 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stagecoach Group has a one year low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £569.05 million and a PE ratio of -38.19.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £2,580 ($3,370.79).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

