Stake DAO Hits Market Cap of $4.06 Million (SDT)

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Stake DAO coin can currently be purchased for $5.73 or 0.00011298 BTC on major exchanges. Stake DAO has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $1.88 million worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stake DAO has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stake DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00045306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.22 or 0.00313869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00027671 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Stake DAO Coin Profile

SDT uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Stake DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stake DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stake DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stake DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stake DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stake DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.