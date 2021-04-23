Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.59 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $43.59 million and $227,971.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.55 or 0.00515248 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.81 or 0.00238146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005502 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00033994 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003486 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Stakenet

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,595,150 coins and its circulating supply is 116,056,112 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

