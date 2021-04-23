Standard Tokenization Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $66.23 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73.65 million and approximately $66.23 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00674121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.56 or 0.08265618 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

