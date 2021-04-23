Starbase (STAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,913.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Starbase has a market capitalization of $704,885.19 and $7,913.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.00677560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00052134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.65 or 0.08155905 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

