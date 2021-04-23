Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is InTrack Investment Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

