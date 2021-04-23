Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,556 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

SBUX traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

