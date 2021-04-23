Starname Price Hits $0.0574 (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Starname has a total market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $255,284.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starname has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Starname

Starname is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

