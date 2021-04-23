State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 13,081 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $14,932,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after buying an additional 459,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth $12,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

REYN stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

