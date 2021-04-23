State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,361,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

