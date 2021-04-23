State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 2.88% of Black Hills worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

