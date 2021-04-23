State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 9,159 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 149.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4,709.5% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $7,549,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,570,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,754 shares of company stock valued at $45,328,145 in the last ninety days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

DELL opened at $100.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

