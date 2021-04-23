State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $275,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $1,158,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 77,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

