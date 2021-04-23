State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on VSTO. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. CL King increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VSTO opened at $32.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.