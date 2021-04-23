State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth about $861,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 254.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LZB. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

