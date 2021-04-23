State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Assurant by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 163,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Assurant by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $153.85 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

